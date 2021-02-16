MDOT: Both directions of I-20 closed overnight

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Due to an abundance of ice related accidents in the area, MHP has temporarily CLOSED Interstate 20 in Scott County.

Both directions of Interstate 20 between Norris Road (Exit 96) and State Route 15 (Exit 109) will remain closed. Officials anticipate the closure remaining in place until approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16.

Drivers can use U.S. Highway 80 to SR 15 to get around the closures. However, MDOT advises emergency travel only at this time and will notify the public when the roadway reopens.

Visit the MDOT website for more information.

