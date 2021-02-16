Advertisement

MDOT: Both directions of I-20 closed overnight

Due to an abundance of ice related accidents in the area, MHP has temporarily CLOSED Interstate...
Due to an abundance of ice related accidents in the area, MHP has temporarily CLOSED Interstate 20 in Scott County.(Source: Associated Press)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Due to an abundance of ice related accidents in the area, MHP has temporarily CLOSED Interstate 20 in Scott County.

Both directions of Interstate 20 between Norris Road (Exit 96) and State Route 15 (Exit 109) will remain closed. Officials anticipate the closure remaining in place until approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16.

Drivers can use U.S. Highway 80 to SR 15 to get around the closures. However, MDOT advises emergency travel only at this time and will notify the public when the roadway reopens.

Visit the MDOT website for more information.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Mississippi power outage update
Power outage
NOON UPDATE: Thousands without power locally
Wreck on I-20 in Meridian, MS
Truck crashes on icy bridge
Due to hazardous weather conditions, the curfew that will be in effect from 5 p.m. Monday until...
Meridian issues public safety curfew
A winter storm warning starts for most of Mississippi tomorrow at noon.
A winter storm warning has been issued for most of Mississippi

Latest News

Warming station opened in Sumter County
All county health departments in east central Mississippi will be closed Tuesday and vaccine...
Mississippi health department closures, delays
County health departments in Alabama that will be closed Tuesday include Sumter, Choctaw,...
Alabama health departments closed Tuesday
Closed businesses.
Deserted Downtown Meridian