Meridian curfew extended

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is extending a public safety curfew from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The city is asking people to limit travel to essential personnel because of still-hazardous weather and road conditions. Refreezing and icing may happen throughout the evening.

Frozen power lines and trees and tree limbs may fall from the weight of the ice. Most well-traveled city streets are passable, but could have patches of ice. Some more rural roads and those shaded by trees will stay iced for a longer period of time.

City offices and departments will also be closed Wednesday, Feb. 17, until 1 p.m., except for essential personnel only.

Tuesday’s Meridian City Council meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m.

