Meridian flights canceled, Jackson airport closed

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK, WLBT) -All United arrivals and departures from from Meridian Regional Airport to Houston are canceled Tuesday and Wednesday. The next operating United flight is the 11 a.m. arrival to MEI Thursday.

Tom Williams, president of the Meridian Airport Authority, says the airport and runways are still open, just not to commercial air traffic.

The Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport is closed due to severe icing on all runways and taxiways.

The airport announced a second extension to its temporary closure that will now run through 11 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17.

Jackson Municipal Airport Authority’s Public Safety & Operations team is monitoring another winter storm moving in and they’re expecting another round of significant icing.

Conditions have also worsened at Hawkins Field Airport which caused JMAA to temporarily close the general airport’s runway until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday.

“The JMAA Public Safety and Operations team will continue assessing the conditions of the runways and taxiways to determine when to safely reopen the airport,” read a press release Monday morning.

