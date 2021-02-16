Advertisement

Meridian flights canceled, Jackson airport closed

Jackson airport extends closure again, braces for storm moving in Wed. (Source: Jackson -...
Jackson airport extends closure again, braces for storm moving in Wed. (Source: Jackson - Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport)(WLBT)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK, WLBT) -All United arrivals and departures from from Meridian Regional Airport to Houston are canceled Tuesday and Wednesday. The next operating United flight is the 11 a.m. arrival to MEI Thursday.

Tom Williams, president of the Meridian Airport Authority, says the airport and runways are still open, just not to commercial air traffic.

The Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport is closed due to severe icing on all runways and taxiways.

The airport announced a second extension to its temporary closure that will now run through 11 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17.

Jackson Municipal Airport Authority’s Public Safety & Operations team is monitoring another winter storm moving in and they’re expecting another round of significant icing.

Conditions have also worsened at Hawkins Field Airport which caused JMAA to temporarily close the general airport’s runway until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday.

“The JMAA Public Safety and Operations team will continue assessing the conditions of the runways and taxiways to determine when to safely reopen the airport,” read a press release Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Mississippi power outage update
Due to hazardous weather conditions, the curfew that will be in effect from 5 p.m. Monday until...
Meridian issues public safety curfew
Power outage
NOON UPDATE: Thousands without power locally
Wreck on I-20 in Meridian, MS
Truck crashes on icy bridge
Winter weather in downtown Philadelphia Feb. 15, 2021
Ice on roads, bridges in 74 Mississippi counties

Latest News

The city is asking people to limit travel to essential personnel because of still-hazardous...
Meridian curfew extended
Power outage
Nearly 40,000 still without power in Mississippi
A winter storm Feb. 15-16 has shut down mail delivery.
What? USPS suspends retail, delivery to numerous ZIP codes Tuesday
I-20 in Scott and Warren counties remained closed Tuesday due to numerous accidents.
Interstate 20 remains closed in Scott, Warren counties