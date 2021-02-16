Advertisement

Meridian shelters have beds, winter attire available

Davidson Center for the Homelessness
Davidson Center for the Homelessness
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Several shelters are ready and willing to serve the public during this week’s cold snap.

L.O.V.E.’S Kitchen, Wesley House and Salvation Army are providing homeless clients with blankets, hand warmers, coats, sweaters, winter hats, thick socks, winter gloves, flashlights and hygiene products.

The Salvation Army and the Francis W. Davidson Shelter are both open and have beds available. The shelters will also use cots when the beds fill up.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call one of these agencies for assistance.

Salvation Army Shelter: 601-483-6156

MCCSA (Shelter): 601-483-4838

