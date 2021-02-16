Mississippi health department closures, delays

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Due to winter weather, all Mississippi State Department of Health offices except those in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone and George counties will be closed Tuesday.

MSDH offices in Forrest, Greene and Perry counties will open at noon Tuesday.

All MSDH drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites are cancelled Tuesday except Harrison County. People who had appointments cancelled will automatically be rescheduled for the same time on a different day and notified by phone, e-mail, or text.



These details can change dependent on weather.

Check the MSDH website for the latest in cancellations.

