Nearly 40,000 still without power in Mississippi

By Pat Peterson
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Power outages from Monday’s winter storm continue to be a significant problem across parts of East Mississippi as temperatures remain below freezing in many communities.

Restoration crews are working very hard to restore electricity to customers as soon possible.

There are about 40,000 customers without power in Mississippi according to poweroutage.us

Here’s a breakdown of current outages as of noon Tuesday:

Mississippi Power: 2,384

EMEPA: 890

Southern Pine Electric: 14,124

EMEPA emailed WTOK an update on the outage situation. Here’s the press release:

EMEPA Mid-day Outage Update

Winter Storm Uri has brought widespread outages across East Mississippi Electric Power Association’s service area. Thank you for your continued patience as we work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

As of mid-day, Tuesday, Feb.16, 987 EMEPA members remain without power.

· Lauderdale County – 343

· Kemper County – 644

We expect the majority of EMEPA members to be restored by late this evening, and we will continue working as safety allow until all power is fully restored.

Winter weather can be very hazardous, and we encourage all members to take the proper safety precautions. EMEPA also encourages members to check on neighbors, friends and family during extreme winter conditions.

For more safety information, visit www.emepa.com. To view and report current outages, members can visit EMEPA.com, download EMEPA’s free smartphone app or call 601-581-8600.

