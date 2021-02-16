North Hills neighborhood suffers “worst ever” damage due to ice

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The neighborhood around 38th Street and Country Club Blvd. in North Meridian was hit especially hard with numerous downed trees and power lines, leaving many without power. Among those, Adam Moore, his wife Tori and their three year old child.

“A branch hit the electrical meter,” said Adam. “We lost power at that point. My wife and I had to make a command decision. Let’s go find somewhere with power before it gets really bad out here and so we ended up stay with our in laws.”

“When they got the call they said they had trees falling and didn’t know how severe it was,” said Jerome Trahan, Father-in-Law to Adam. “The tree falling actually pulled the whole box off the side of their house. We found that out later. So happy for them to come spend the night. We had a giant slumber party with young Oliver Moore my grandson.”

J.W. Jones has lived in this neighborhood for around 25 years and owns this house on 38th Street. He says he’s never seen ice cause this much damage.

“I guess two or three years ago we had some snow but nothing like this,” said Jones. “Trees were popping everywhere. I guess we got a lot of rain and then the freeze came in and gosh it’s terrible. We had two great big, huge trees fall across Parkway and also took out my line.”

Jones was able to call a licensed electrical contractor to reinstall the power box to the house so Mississippi Power could restore power to the residence.

“Very fortunate and very blessed,” said Moore. “I don’t know if I would have come to work out here but those guys, they’re fantastic.”

“I said come on,” added Trahan. “We’ll make it at our house. It’s a little smaller. A lot of togetherness. But that’s a good thing.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.