Staying safe during winter power outages

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dealing with a power outage is never fun, but it can also be dangerous when it occurs during extreme cold.

During Monday’s winter storm, thousands of residents across the viewing area lost power. While many have had power restored again, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way.

Fran Forehand, who serves as Vice President of Customer Service and Operations for Mississippi Power, said it is important to always prepare in the event power is lost. She stressed making sure cell phones are charged and closing blinds to keep any heat inside.

If power is lost, Forehand said the most important step becomes keeping yourself, your family and your pets safe.

“Make sure that you have blankets available. Make sure that your pets are inside because leaving your pets outside in below freezing weather is not a good thing,” Forehand said. “Make sure that your batteries are nearby for any flashlights for when it gets dark and you need to be able to see and be safe inside your home.”

As cold temperatures hold, ice will continue sticking to power lines, which can cause them to fall at any moment. Trees and branches can also knock out power as they did in several neighborhoods on Monday.

If you hear a tree fall or a transformer blow, Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett warns to avoid the area.

“Definitely don’t touch it. Call 911. Let us know and we’ll get someone out there,” Barrett said. “We’ll get the power company out there but do not go anywhere near that line. Stay away from it because it could still be charged.”

Officials recommend staying at least 15 feet away from a fallen power line. For more information on power line safety click here.

