Advertisement

‘Synchronized snow plowing is a thing!’ in Kentucky

By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It’s not quite an Olympic sport, but the road crews in Kentucky are still pretty proud of it.

Faced with a winter storm, the state’s snowplows were out tackling the challenge.

A video from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shows seven plows staggered across Interstate 75 in Fayette County, pushing the snow from the outside lane to the inside shoulder.

“Synchronized snow plowing is a thing!” says a tweet from the department’s official Twitter account. “Removing snow from the barrier wall keeps the left shoulder clear for emergency use & keeps drainage boxes unclogged.”

Ice, sleet and snow fell in the area Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Mississippi power outage update
Due to hazardous weather conditions, the curfew that will be in effect from 5 p.m. Monday until...
Meridian issues public safety curfew
Power outage
NOON UPDATE: Thousands without power locally
Wreck on I-20 in Meridian, MS
Truck crashes on icy bridge
Winter weather in downtown Philadelphia Feb. 15, 2021
Ice on roads, bridges in 74 Mississippi counties

Latest News

North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes
The city is asking people to limit travel to essential personnel because of still-hazardous...
Meridian curfew extended
Power outage
Nearly 40,000 still without power in Mississippi
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., has reportedly been shunned by his own family after he was...
Report: GOP lawmaker’s family member send him angry letter over Trump opposition