Advertisement

Taking advantage of the cold weather

Sledding at Northwood Country Club.
Sledding at Northwood Country Club.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With everything going on, sometimes it is necessary to highlight the “fun” side of the coldest days.

Those who were so excited to have a slow day at work and be out of school, Monday, took advantage of the snow.

Walker Mims looked forward to his day-off from school. He joined his friends in a day of sledding at the Northwood Country Club.

“Well, I normally don’t do this because it normally doesn’t snow.” Mims said, “But when it snows, I do.”

Griffin Parker also stepped away from his job to enjoy the weather.

“We’re not doing a whole lot so I decided I might as well make a snow man.” Parker said, “Other than that, just taking it easy. Trying to stay warm.”

Parker gathered supplies around his office to make his special friend.

“The snow didn’t stick together very good. I used a couple of limbs off of some cotton I had grown. And I took some hay for her hair-do.” Parker said, “And peanuts for her nose. I just took some seeds for her eyes. Just doing the best I can with what I got.”

If the snow is still around tomorrow, the children and Parker plan to enjoy it while they can.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Mississippi power outage update
Due to hazardous weather conditions, the curfew that will be in effect from 5 p.m. Monday until...
Meridian issues public safety curfew
Power outage
NOON UPDATE: Thousands without power locally
Wreck on I-20 in Meridian, MS
Truck crashes on icy bridge
Winter weather in downtown Philadelphia Feb. 15, 2021
Ice on roads, bridges in 74 Mississippi counties

Latest News

Jackson airport extends closure again, braces for storm moving in Wed. (Source: Jackson -...
Meridian flights canceled, Jackson airport closed
The city is asking people to limit travel to essential personnel because of still-hazardous...
Meridian curfew extended
Power outage
Nearly 40,000 still without power in Mississippi
A winter storm Feb. 15-16 has shut down mail delivery.
What? USPS suspends retail, delivery to numerous ZIP codes Tuesday