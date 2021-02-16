Taking advantage of the cold weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With everything going on, sometimes it is necessary to highlight the “fun” side of the coldest days.

Those who were so excited to have a slow day at work and be out of school, Monday, took advantage of the snow.

Walker Mims looked forward to his day-off from school. He joined his friends in a day of sledding at the Northwood Country Club.

“Well, I normally don’t do this because it normally doesn’t snow.” Mims said, “But when it snows, I do.”

Griffin Parker also stepped away from his job to enjoy the weather.

“We’re not doing a whole lot so I decided I might as well make a snow man.” Parker said, “Other than that, just taking it easy. Trying to stay warm.”

Parker gathered supplies around his office to make his special friend.

“The snow didn’t stick together very good. I used a couple of limbs off of some cotton I had grown. And I took some hay for her hair-do.” Parker said, “And peanuts for her nose. I just took some seeds for her eyes. Just doing the best I can with what I got.”

If the snow is still around tomorrow, the children and Parker plan to enjoy it while they can.

