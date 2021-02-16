Advertisement

Warming station opened in Sumter County

By Pat Peterson
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - A warming center is open Monday night at the Livingston Civic Center in Sumter County.

The Livingston Police Department says the warming station will be open from 6 o’clock Monday night until 8 o’clock Tuesday morning.

Forecast lows will plunge to 10 degrees in Livingston Tuesday morning.

Pets must be crated or leashed.

Social distancing will be enforced.

