Advertisement

What? USPS suspends retail, delivery to numerous ZIP codes Tuesday

A winter storm Feb. 15-16 has shut down mail delivery.
A winter storm Feb. 15-16 has shut down mail delivery.(WHSV)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” That’s the United States Postal Service creed, but a winter storm Feb. 15-16 has shut down mail delivery.

Retail and delivery services at many U.S. post offices in Mississippi and Alabama will be temporarily suspended Tuesday due to the storm that iced many roads and made traveling hazardous in some areas.

The three-digit ZIP Codes include: 369, 386, 387, 388, 389, 390, 391, 392, 393, 396, and 397.

Customers may check here for more updates.

All offices in 394 and 395 ZIP Codes will remain open at this time.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Mississippi power outage update
Due to hazardous weather conditions, the curfew that will be in effect from 5 p.m. Monday until...
Meridian issues public safety curfew
Power outage
NOON UPDATE: Thousands without power locally
Wreck on I-20 in Meridian, MS
Truck crashes on icy bridge
Winter weather in downtown Philadelphia Feb. 15, 2021
Ice on roads, bridges in 74 Mississippi counties

Latest News

Power outage
Nearly 40,000 still without power in Mississippi
I-20 in Scott and Warren counties remained closed Tuesday due to numerous accidents.
Interstate 20 remains closed in Scott, Warren counties
Feels-Like Futurecast - Feb 16 at 10 AM
Dangerous cold has settled in
Tree branches knocked out power for several North Meridian residents
Staying safe during winter power outages