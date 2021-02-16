What? USPS suspends retail, delivery to numerous ZIP codes Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” That’s the United States Postal Service creed, but a winter storm Feb. 15-16 has shut down mail delivery.

Retail and delivery services at many U.S. post offices in Mississippi and Alabama will be temporarily suspended Tuesday due to the storm that iced many roads and made traveling hazardous in some areas.

The three-digit ZIP Codes include: 369, 386, 387, 388, 389, 390, 391, 392, 393, 396, and 397.

Customers may check here for more updates.

All offices in 394 and 395 ZIP Codes will remain open at this time.

