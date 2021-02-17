Advertisement

684 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths reported Wednesday in Miss.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 684 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 684 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths and 112 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.(Source: CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS)
By Chris Thies
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 684 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths and 112 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

Two of the new deaths were reported in Jones County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March 2020 to 289,398 and 6,524.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke16646912330
Kemper88722449
Lauderdale670122044199
Neshoba372616520258
Newton2200518715
Wayne2488406911

MSDH also is reporting more than 264,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

