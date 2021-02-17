684 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths reported Wednesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 684 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths and 112 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

Two of the new deaths were reported in Jones County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March 2020 to 289,398 and 6,524.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1664 69 123 30 Kemper 887 22 44 9 Lauderdale 6701 220 441 99 Neshoba 3726 165 202 58 Newton 2200 51 87 15 Wayne 2488 40 69 11

MSDH also is reporting more than 264,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WDAM/WTOK. All rights reserved.