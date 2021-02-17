Advertisement

ADSI to continue garbage pickup Wednesday

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Arrow Disposal Services Inc will resume picking up garbage for Lauderdale county residents Wednesday, February 17.

Residents who normally have pickups on Monday will have their garbage collected Wednesday, and residents who have pickups on Tuesday will be collected on Thursday, February 18.

ASDI was not able to pick up garbage Monday or Tuesday due to inclement weather.

The schedule will be delayed two days until caught up.

Continue to leave your cart at the road.

