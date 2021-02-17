Advertisement

Businesses reopen after winter storm in Meridian

LOEB'S
LOEB'S(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After Monday’s winter storm turned downtown Meridian into a ghost town, there was more life Wednesday.

The sun finally peaked out from behind the clouds this morning as the usual traffic went down 22nd Avenue. Some businesses that were closed due to the winter storm were back to being open, including LOEB’S. Staff at LOEB’S said they were glad to be back open after reopening on yesterday.

“We had kind of a limited crew working, but we managed to get through the day [Tuesday]. There were a lot of phone calls, “are you open?” So I guess a lot of people wanting to know “were you here” and most of them were buying a coat, or gloves, or caps, or that sort of thing,” said Robert Loeb, the president of LOEB’S. “It feels great to be back open, but of course Meridian doesn’t get a lot of snow like this, so just to get a little bit is always good and I know the kids had a great time with it, but we’re glad to be back here.”

LOEB’S is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It’s located at 2209 Front Street.

