Clarke County offices will reopen Wednesday, trash collection rescheduled

The Clarke County Courthouse and county offices will reopen on Wednesday.
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County Board of Supervisors voted to reopen the Clarke County Courthouse and county offices on Wednesday. They will be open for business at 10 AM.

Clarke County Emergency Management Director Eddie Ivy says garbage routes have also been rescheduled after the dangerous winter weather earlier this week. This week’s schedule is as follows:

  • Normal Monday pickup will happen on Wednesday.
  • Normal Tuesday pickup will happen on Thursday.
  • Normal Wednesday pickup will happen on Friday.
  • Normal Thursday pickup will happen on Saturday.
  • Normal Friday pickup will happen on Sunday.

Communities throughout Clarke County will also reopen for business on Wednesday.

The City of Quitman will reopen City Hall, the Town of Enterprise will reopen Town Hall, The Town of Pachuta will reopen Town Hall, and the Town of Shubuta will reopen Town Hall all on Wednesday. The town of Stonewall reopened on Tuesday. All garbage will be picked up on Wednesday for all of these communities except Stonewall, where it will be rescheduled.

