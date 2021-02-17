College Baseball Showdown delays start to Saturday

Arlington, TX (WTOK) - The start of the College Baseball Showdown has been pushed back one day to Saturday, Feb. 20 due to current weather conditions across Texas and The South.

The three-day tournament will now be played on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Feb. 20-22) at Globe Life Field.

The showdown features six of the NCAA’s top-ranked teams. Three teams in Arkansas, Mississippi State and Ole Miss will be representing the SEC while Texas, Texas Tech and TCU will represent the Big 12.

Here is the revised schedule for the tournament:

*Home team listed second*

Saturday, February 20

11:00 a.m.—Mississippi State vs. Texas

3:00 p.m.—Mississippi vs. TCU

7:00 p.m.—Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

Sunday, February 21

11:00 a.m.—TCU vs. Mississippi State

3:00 p.m.—Texas Tech vs. Mississippi

7:00 p.m.—Texas vs. Arkansas

Monday, February 22

11:00 a.m.—Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

2:30 p.m.—Mississippi vs. Texas

6:00 p.m.—Arkansas vs. TCU

Tickets are sold out for Saturday but are still available for Sunday and Monday. Fans that bought tickets for Friday’s games will now have their tickets honored on Monday.

