Decatur United Methodist Church provides shelter

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A sense of home is what delivery driver, Herman Singleton, said he desperately needed when he was stranded on I-20 in Newton County, Tuesday.

Singleton was delivering medicine to pharmacies and hospitals when the icy roads stopped him for about six hours.

At 3 o’clock in the morning, Singleton says a state trooper knocked on his window.

“I told them, ‘I am out of gas. I am a long way from home. I have no place to go. What can you do to help me?’” Singleton said, “And that’s when the state trooper told me about Sarah and this ministry. And I said, ‘Well, you know that sounds great. I’d rather go there than go to the hotel.”

Co-pastor at Decatur United Methodist Church, Sarah Jo Adams-Wilson says Sheriff Joedy Pennington asked if they could open the church up as a shelter. The community worked together to create a warm space for those who need it.

Wilson says she was honored to provide a place for people to regroup and get a fresh start.

“This church is committed to following Jesus.” Wilson said, “And one of the expectations of people who follow Jesus is you help your neighbors when you can and when you are asked.”

Newton County’s Emergency Management team provided cots for people to sleep on.

Wilson says the church has plenty of warm food and snacks for people to enjoy.

“Folks can stay as long as they need to. We certainly do not have a limit.” Wilson said, “Nobody wants to stay here very long. I think that’s up to them. And without showers. Again, it’s not really meant to be long-term. But as long as people need the space. We will have it open for sure.”

Singleton says he is grateful for the opportunity to recharge his life. He says he is looking forward to the moment he can return to his family in Clinton.

“I’m really elated to the fact that not having a place to go and then to come here, it was just the answer to my problem,” Singleton said.

Wilson says the doors of the church will remain open following COVID-19 guidelines.

If you or someone you know needs a warm shelter, you can call 601-818-7055.

