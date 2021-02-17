Advertisement

Ex-Texas mayor says residents should ‘fend for themselves’

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — The now former mayor of a West Texas town says he had already turned in his resignation when he wrote a Facebook post saying it wasn’t the local government’s responsibility to help those suffering in the cold without power.

In his post Tuesday morning, Tim Boyd wrote that he was “sick and tired” of people looking for handouts. He also wrote that “Only the strong will survive and the weak will parish [sic].”

According to The Dallas Morning News, Boyd says he wrote the Facebook message as a private citizen, not the mayor of Colorado City. However, it’s unclear when exactly Boyd resigned.

