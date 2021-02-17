Families enjoy the snow while crews restore power in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cleanup continues throughout Meridian and Lauderdale County, but the roads have dramatically improved since Monday.

“Traffic on our roads was the biggest issue. Most people stayed home last night. There were a few people that got out and about, but for the most part everyone stayed home. That was good because it kept everybody safe.” Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director Odie Barrett said. “Right now, our roads are well and pretty much in good shape. We lucked out on our roads clearing up.”

With patches of ice lingering in many places and crews trying to work, Mayor Percy Bland decided another curfew from 5p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday was the right move.

“We’ve had a lot of trees fall on houses, we’ve had a lot of trees fall on cars and in the road. We are just asking everyone to remain at home if possible,” Bland explained. “We want to keep as many people off the streets as possible. Also, we have asked people to stay off the streets so that Mississippi Power can do what they’re doing.”

Shelters are open for anyone needing warmth. The Salvation Army has beds and cots available. You can call the Salvation Army Shelter at 601-483-6156 or MCCSA at 601-483-4838.

The Wesley House and L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen are also handing out winter accessories like hand warmers and blankets.

“They are the social agency in this area that specializes in these services,” Bland said.

Meridian Crossroads Shopping Center was a ghost town Tuesday. A few seagulls were seen flying in the snow and searching for food.

With power being restored and downed limbs being picked up all over the city of Meridian, there were families trying to make the most of it.

Rillinda Windham and her family were running, playing, making snow angels and attempting to build a snowman with some of the softest snow we’ve ever seen.

“This is awesome! I saw it this morning and I was like, ‘Oh, they’re going outside. I’m going to push them if they want to go or not.’ It’s been fun,” Windham said.

Windham said she is grateful her power never went out and that her family can spend some time having fun.

“When you wake up to this in the morning I guess it’s all worth it. The snow flurries. It’s amazing for Meridian. We have snow!” Windham said.

