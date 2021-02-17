I-20 in Newton County still a mess, rolling lane closures in effect

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Ice continues to cause travel problems on Interstate 20 in Newton County.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation implemented rolling lane closures on I-20 westbound in Newton County Wednesday afternoon. MDOT says there is ice on the roadway.

Avoid I-20 travel if possible. Delays are reported in many areas between Meridian and Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.