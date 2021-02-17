MDOT detouring traffic in Hickory

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) -Mississippi Department of Transportation will be detouring traffic from I-20 to Highway 80 in Hickory.

According to Hickory Police Department’s Facebook, residents can expect a much higher volume of traffic and some delays.

Hickory officers will be on the scene to help this run as smoothly as possible.

