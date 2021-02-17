Advertisement

MDOT detouring traffic in Hickory

(MDOT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) -Mississippi Department of Transportation will be detouring traffic from I-20 to Highway 80 in Hickory.

According to Hickory Police Department’s Facebook, residents can expect a much higher volume of traffic and some delays.

Hickory officers will be on the scene to help this run as smoothly as possible.

Posted by Hickory Police Department on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

