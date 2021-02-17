Advertisement

Mississippi public school playoff basketball schedule adjusted

High School Basketball Generic Logo
High School Basketball Generic Logo(WITN Sports)
By Ellie French
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) has adjusted the basketball playoff schedule due to inclement weather.

The MHSAA says that any schools located in the southern part of the state are allowed to play first round playoff games this week. For teams unable to play due to unsafe conditions, the MHSAA has allowed these teams to hold their opening round playoffs matches on Monday (Feb. 22) or Tuesday (Feb. 23).

Schools that choose to play Monday or Tuesday will have their second round games on Wednesday (Feb. 24) and Thursday (Feb. 25).

If your team’s first round playoff game has been changed, please email ellie.french@wtok.com with the new date.

