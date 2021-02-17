Money from lottery proposal could help with teacher shortage

“We still have classrooms that are not taught by highly qualified or even certified math or science teachers,” Hollingsworth said.



Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, proposed a statewide lottery, which is part of gambling package. He wants the lottery proceeds to help pay for college scholarships for people to become teachers. The scholarships would be tailored toward people going into the STEM teaching fields.



Lawmakers are considering collaborating with Tuscumbia Republican Sen. Larry Stutts’ proposed bill to provide 200 college scholarships each year to those who will be STEM teachers in rural areas for five years.



“And we came up with five years thinking that if you stayed in an area for five years, you would be much more likely to put down roots there,” Stutts said.



Hollingsworth believes scholarships could be effective in attracting more teachers.



Marsh proposed a gambling package in February which deals with a lottery, casinos and sports betting. State lawmakers are expected to take up the issue when they return to Montgomery for the legislative session next week.