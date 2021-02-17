Neighbor saves 93-year-old woman’s life

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Even in icy conditions, people are still showing heartwarming kindness.

A 93-year-old woman said she almost froze to death until a police officer and a stranger saved her life.

The senior citizen, Jean Walsh was at her home by herself along with her dog Pringles. Walsh said that her pipes were frozen, her power was out and that means no heat was coming through the house.

“Around 3 or 4:00, I called 911. They said they didn’t have anything to do with the power. I told them that I could look up the number but if they could help me,” said Walsh.

Help was just around the corner. Amanda Hollingsworth opened her home to anyone in need of a warm place to sleep.

“I have three kids and I heard that some shelters were turning away men if they did not have money to pay. I thought of them ask my boys if they didn’t have 10 or five dollars they would be turned away. That upset at me and I want to open my door to anyone that needs help,” said Hollingsworth.

When Hollingsworth heard of Mrs. Walsh’s conditions, she immediately took care of her.

“I got a phone call from the Meridian police department. They ask me if I was still taking people in and I told them of course. I just lay down. He said that he had a 93-year-old lady named Miss Jean who needed a place. Her lights have been out since yesterday around noon. She was almost frozen solid. He brought her here and we finally got her thought out this morning,” said Hollingsworth.

Mrs. Walsh was terrified and felt helpless when she was suffering in the cold alone.

“It was so cold. I could understand how people felt before they died of cold. I couldn’t stop shivering. It was so hard and I was so cold,” said Walsh.

Hollingsworth said she will be providing her services until Friday.

Mrs. Walsh will also be reunited with her dog, Pringles.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.