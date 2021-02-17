Power crews work in unforgiving conditions

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Power crews in the Southeast are used to dealing with tornadoes, floods and even hurricanes, but ice storms are pretty rare.

“We’ve had some ice storms here that I’ve been involved with,” said Shaun Craft, foreman of the EMEPA Underground Crew and a near 30 year veteran. “It’s been pretty cold these past few nights. I don’t think I’ve ever worked anything this cold here in our system.”

Over the past three days, 100 percent of crews and servicemen from EMEPA have been working tirelessly to restore power across the hour. It started with a peak of about 8,000 Monday and was down to around only 60 early this afternoon, mainly in Kemper County. The work is long, hard, cold and can be dangerous.

“These guys work in some of the hardest and most dangerous situations and the elements and the cold,” said Julie Boles, Director of Marketing and Communication with EMEPA. “They do it because they are dedicated. They’re dedicated to serving the members and making sure that we have reliable power that have come to expect.”

“Just being out in the cold for long hours is the worst part,” said Corey Godwin, a member of the EMEPA Underground Crew. “Not being able to tell the customers we got them on that day, kind of hate to do people like that but sometimes we just can’t get it all in one day.”

So the next time you see one of these linemen, maybe offer to buy them a cup of coffee or perhaps just a simple thank you for their service. It’s well deserved.

Boles summed it up the best. “They are absolutely our unsung heroes.”

