SEC postpones Thursday basketball games

Ole Miss, Mississippi State & Alabama teams affected by weather
(Photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (February 17, 2021) - The Southeastern Conference has announced the postponement of four women’s basketball and three men’s basketball games on Thursday due to the icy weather that is moving throughout the region this week. Make-up dates for these games have not been determined at this time.

SEC Women’s Basketball Postponements:
Thursday, February 18

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Auburn at Mississippi State

LSU at Kentucky

Missouri at Texas A&M
SEC Men’s Basketball Postponements:
Thursday, February 18

Alabama at Texas A&M

LSU at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Auburn

