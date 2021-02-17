SEC postpones Thursday basketball games

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (February 17, 2021) - The Southeastern Conference has announced the postponement of four women’s basketball and three men’s basketball games on Thursday due to the icy weather that is moving throughout the region this week. Make-up dates for these games have not been determined at this time.

SEC Women’s Basketball Postponements: Thursday, February 18



Ole Miss at Arkansas



Auburn at Mississippi State



LSU at Kentucky



Missouri at Texas A&M

SEC Men’s Basketball Postponements: Thursday, February 18



Alabama at Texas A&M



LSU at Ole Miss



Mississippi State at Auburn

