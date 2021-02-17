Advertisement

Taliban tweet threatens Malala; Twitter removes account

A Pakistani Taliban militant who shot Malala Yousafzai in 2012, has threatened a second attempt on her life, saying in a tweet that next time, “there would be no mistake." Twitter said Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, that it permanently suspended Ehsanullah Ehsan's account following the posting.(Source: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani Taliban militant who is alleged to have shot Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has threatened a second attempt on her life, saying in a tweet that next time, “there would be no mistake.”

Twitter says it permanently suspended Ehsanullah Ehsan’s account on Wednesday following the posting.

Yousafzai herself tweeted, asking both the Pakistan military and Prime Minister Imran Khan to explain how her shooter escaped from government custody.

Ehsan was arrested in 2017 but escaped in January 2020 from a so-called safe house where he was being held by Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

The circumstances of both his arrest and escape have been shrouded in mystery and controversy.

