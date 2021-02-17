Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Choctaw Central girls basketball

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Our Total Pain Care “Team of the Week” is the Choctaw Central girls basketball team!

On Saturday, the Lady Warriors defeated Louisville 56-37 to win the MHSAA District 4-4A championship.

Senior guard Meloney Thames was awarded district MVP as she helped the Lady Warriors clinch their seventh district title in the last nine years!

Choctaw Central will now host Ripley on Thursday at 6:00 pm for first round of MHSAA playoffs.

