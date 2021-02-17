Advertisement

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Choctaw Central girls basketball

Choctaw Central girls basketball defeated Louisville 56-37 to claim the District 4-Class 4A...
Choctaw Central girls basketball defeated Louisville 56-37 to claim the District 4-Class 4A championship(Bill Smith)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:13 PM CST
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Our Total Pain Care “Team of the Week” is the Choctaw Central girls basketball team!

On Saturday, the Lady Warriors defeated Louisville 56-37 to win the MHSAA District 4-4A championship.

Senior guard Meloney Thames was awarded district MVP as she helped the Lady Warriors clinch their seventh district title in the last nine years!

Choctaw Central will now host Ripley on Thursday at 6:00 pm for first round of MHSAA playoffs.

