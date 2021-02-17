Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Leake Academy Girls Basketball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our Total Pain Care “Team of the Week” is the Leake Academy girls basketball team.

The Lady Rebels have been recognized as our team of the week for defeating Lamar 59-37 to win the MAIS District 2-4A Championship.

Leake Academy also won the MAIS Class 4A North State Championship with a 63-58 win over Pillow Academy.

The Lady Rebels have won 21-straight games and improve to 31-2 on the season. They will face Simpson Academy in the opening round of the playoffs on Tuesday at 3:00 pm at Hillcrest Christian School.

