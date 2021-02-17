Advertisement

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Prep Soccer Teams in Playoffs

Soccer ball picture
Soccer ball picture(WTOK Sports)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK’s Total Pain Care “Team of the Week” is three teams instead of one!

Those three teams are Clarkdale boys soccer, Clarkdale girls soccer and West Lauderdale girls soccer who all competed in the playoffs this season.

Clarkdale boys and West Lauderdale girls made it all the way to the state championships in their classes but lost in the matchups.

