Travel conditions improving in Sumter County
Impassable Travel Advisory lifted
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - Road conditions have improved in Sumter County, Alabama.
The Sumter County Commission lifted its IMPASSABLE TRAVEL ADVISORY Tuesday evening. Commissioners say travel conditions on county-maintained roads and bridges have improved.
Officials say drivers should still use caution because the commission cannot guarantee safe conditions on every road.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.