Travel conditions improving in Sumter County

Impassable Travel Advisory lifted
Highway
Highway(Storyblocks)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - Road conditions have improved in Sumter County, Alabama.

The Sumter County Commission lifted its IMPASSABLE TRAVEL ADVISORY Tuesday evening. Commissioners say travel conditions on county-maintained roads and bridges have improved.

Officials say drivers should still use caution because the commission cannot guarantee safe conditions on every road.

