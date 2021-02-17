Advertisement

Waste Pro updates its collection schedule

Some customers of Waste Pro will have no garbage collection service this week.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Waste Pro released its plan for garbage collection since icy roads interrupted service this week.

Some customers will have no pickup this week.

City of Meridian: Monday through Wednesday services will resume on the normal schedule next week. Thursday and Friday routes (Feb. 18-19) will be collected on normal service days this week.

Town of Decatur: Will be collected on Thursday, Feb. 18

Town of Stonewall: Will be collected on Thursday, Feb. 18

City of Newton: Tuesdays route will be collected Thursday, Feb. 18 and Wednesday’s route will be collected Friday, Feb. 19

City of Philadelphia: Normal services will resume next week, Feb. 22

City of Louisville: Normal services will resume next week, Feb. 22

Leake County: Normal services will resume next week, Feb. 22

