Widespread rain, areas of freezing rain, start Wednesday

More Winter Weather On Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Neshoba, Winston, Noxubee, Leake, and Scott counties from 6 AM Wednesday until 6 AM Thursday. On top of the ice and snow that has already occurred, a storm system Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday could bring more freezing rain to areas around Philadelphia, Louisville, Macon, Carthage, and Forest. The freezing line will fluctuate as the storm system tracks through our area. Most of us will get cold rain. Up to a quarter-inch of icing is possible within the Winter Weather Advisory area. That can make travel conditions dangerous again.

Still Cold

A Hard Freeze Warning continues until noon Wednesday for all of the Mississippi counties in the Newscenter 11 coverage area. The National Weather Service has discontinued the Hard Freeze Warning for the Alabama portion of our coverage area, but that doesn’t another deep freeze won’t happen. We will cool tonight through Wednesday morning to lows in the high teens and low 20s.

The Next 24 Hours: Timing The Rain & Freezing Rain

This evening will be cloudy, and any leftover snow should end if it hasn’t already. Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 20s. Some shifting in the wind overnight should help to limit the cooling, but lows will still range from 17-22 degrees depending on your location. We’ll be colder farther northwest toward Philadelphia and warmer farther southeast toward Butler. Thursday will be cloudy. We’ll break freezing by noon in most areas. Rain will develop through the afternoon. In the coldest spots, some freezing rain is possible. That will complicate travel, but it will be for a more limited area than Monday’s ice storm. Highs will range from mid-30s in the colder areas to near 40 for areas along and south of I-20. Some spotty snow is possible as the storm system exits our area on Thursday morning, but accumulation will be negligible.

Rainfall amounts will range from one inch to three inches, which locally higher or lower amounts possible. Localized flooding in poor drainage areas is possible.

