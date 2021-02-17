Wintry precipitation returns for parts of our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Temperatures are in the upper-teens this morning with wind chills into the lower-10s. There is likely to be slick spots on the roads this morning, especially over bridges and overpasses. Continue to exercise extreme caution on the roads, especially during the morning hours when temperatures are the coldest. Temperatures look to warm above freezing by the early afternoon, and this will lead to some melting.

Our next weather maker is set to move into our area this afternoon and last through early Thursday morning. This will likely bring some freezing rain or sleet to northern portions of the area. Because of this, Neshoba, Winston, Scott, and Leake Counties have been put under a winter storm warning. It is in these counties in particular that will see the greatest chance of having impactful winter weather. We could see an additional quarter of an inch of ice in these locations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Newton, Kemper, Smith, Noxubee, and Pickens County. These areas could see an additional one tenth of an inch of ice.

Elsewhere, there will be a chance of freezing rain or sleet in Lauderdale and Sumter Counties, but it won’t have as much of an impact. It could lead to light icing on bridges and overpasses, but widespread impacts are not expected. Clarke and Choctaw Counties should get all rain out of this. Rain and freezing rain will begin during the mid-afternoon hours. There is a chance that the freezing rain gets replaced by all rain area-wide by the evening. Thunder is possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Wrap-around moisture from this system may affect our area on Thursday. This moisture could be in the form of light rain, sleet, or flurries. No matter what you get, this activity should be light enough where impacts will be minimal. High temperatures on Thursday will only climb to around 40 degrees. Morning lows by Friday and Saturday will dip back into the low-to-mid-20s. This means any leftover moisture will freeze each morning.

We’ll see a gradual warming trend heading into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s, highs on Saturday will be in the mid-50s, and highs on Sunday will be in the low-60s. Both Saturday and Sunday will be filled with sunshine. A stray shower will be possible Sunday afternoon, but shower activity will increase heading into Monday as a week cold front moves through. Many of us will stay dry on Monday, but scattered showers will be around. We’ll dry out by Tuesday as highs climb into the mid-60s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.