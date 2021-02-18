A cold wind moves in today and tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The bulk of the rain is exiting our area early this morning, but light drizzle and mist will be possible this morning. This could lead to additional icing on the roads, power lines, and trees in areas that are still below freezing. Additional stray showers or snow flurries will be possible as we head into the afternoon, but most of us will be dry. Temperatures are in the low-to-mid-30s out there this morning, and we only look to warm to around 40 degrees this afternoon. Winds today will be from the north at 10-15 mph, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. This will lead to wind chills in the low-30s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

The winds will continue gusting at times up to 20 mph overnight, and that’s going to make for another bitterly cold night. Air temperatures will drop into the mid-20s, but wind chills will be in the mid-teens. We’ll start our Friday will mostly cloudy skies, but the clouds will gradually clear throughout the day. High temperatures on Friday will only be in the low-40s, with wind chills in the low-30s once again. Temperatures will fall into the low-20s by Saturday morning, but the winds will die down overnight.

We’ll see abundant sunshine by Saturday as temperatures warm into the low-to-mid-50s. I think that all ice should melt by Saturday evening. Any leftover moisture on the roads may refreeze overnight Saturday into Sunday, especially over bridges and overpasses. Lows will be just below the freezing mark Sunday morning. Clouds will increase heading into Sunday afternoon, but highs will be around 60 degrees.

We’ll see a weak cold front moving in Sunday night into Monday and bring a chance of scattered showers. Wintry precipitation and severe thunderstorms are not expected with this disturbance. We’ll see lots of sunshine again by Tuesday and Wednesday as high temperatures continue to warm. We’ll see high temperatures in the low-60s on Tuesday and then the upper-60s on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.