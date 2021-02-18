Boil Water Notice issued for parts of Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) -Sumter County Water Authority has issued a Boil Water Notice for its customers.

Here’s a press release the authority sent to WTOK:

Sumter County Water Authority is under a “Boil Water Notice” which is required by Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), due to lost pressure from excessive use and leaks on 2/18/21. The leaks have been repaired and the tanks are slowly gaining.

We are asking all customers that were affected to boil their water for three minutes before using for cooking until further notice. It will not be necessary to boil for bathing.

Shirley Peeler, Manager

