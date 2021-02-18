Central Electric reports over 20K outages Thursday morning

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Central Electric Power Association reported more outages throughout its service area just as linemen were making significant progress Wednesday evening in restoration efforts from the winter storm. More rain and freezing rain caused additional outages. The utility said heavy precipitation put additional strain on the already icy trees causing limbs to break and trees to fall.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, Central had 20,691 members without electric service as crews continued to work to restore power to members. Damage is extensive with numerous broken poles, wires and trees down. Crews are assessing the damage and working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Help from neighboring electric cooperatives has been requested. central said that help would be en route to provide restoration assistance as soon as they have finished restoring power to their own systems.

The following is a breakdown of the outages by county: Kemper County – 152

Leake County – 4,002

Attala County – 1,525

Neshoba County – 8,944

Newton County – 2,698

Rankin County - 245

Scott County – 3,125

Central requested patience as crews work in difficult conditions.

To report an outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or call 601-267-3043. Please leave the following information on the outage system: 1) Name and address of electric account 2) Phone number to reach you if needed 3)

Be sure to tell Central if your neighbors have power and you do not. Providing this information is vital in assuring your power is restored as quickly and safely as possible. In the event the phone lines are busy, please continue to call in your outage. As a safety reminder, please stay away from downed power lines.

