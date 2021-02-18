Advertisement

City activates Emergency Response Team

City officials are monitoring weather conditions.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian activated its Emergency Response Team Wednesday evening. It’s headquartered in the Community Development Conference Room.

City officials are continuing to monitor weather conditions and will provide more updates as they become available. Residents are encouraged to use extreme caution during this time.

Numerous trees and limbs, weakened by ice from a winter storm, have fallen, knocking down power lines, causing outages and property damage.

