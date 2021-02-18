City of Meridian issues safety, travel advisory

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian has lifted a public safety curfew issued earlier this week. However, there is a safety and travel advisory issued for area residents. People are asked to please limit travel and stay off roadways due to extremely dangerous conditions, including downed power lines, falling trees and limbs.

Public works crews are out clearing trees and debris and power crews are working to restore power. Drivers are asked to avoid those areas so utility workers can continue to restore service as soon as possible. Residents are encouraged to use extreme caution during this time.

