Coronavirus in Alabama: More than 483K COVID-19 cases, 275K have recovered

As of Feb. 17, there were 1,030 COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 9,346 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 7,324 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus, while 2,022 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 483,167 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 378,785 being confirmed and 104,382 being probable. There have been 2,243,392 diagnostic tests conducted and 113,810 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Feb. 18.

In the last 14 days, 181,753 people have been tested and 19,088 positive cases have been reported.

The health department also reports 275,245 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
The state’s risk indicator has a 4-county region of west Alabama at low-risk for the coronavirus: Sumter, Choctaw, Pickens and Marengo counties.

The state reports 44,541 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Feb. 17, there were 1,030 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Alabama began administering the Pfizer vaccine Dec. 15 and the Moderna vaccine shortly followed. As of the week ending with Feb. 21, there have been 663,056 vaccines administered.

A more highly transmissible COVID-19 variant first discovered in the United Kingdom has now been confirmed in eight Alabamians, according to ADPH. The eight cases have been identified in Autauga, Jefferson, Madison, Mobile and Montgomery counties. The exact number of cases identified in each individual county is not known at this time. So far, one Jefferson County man with the UK variant has died.

Find more detailed information in the Alabama Department of Public Health dashboard.

