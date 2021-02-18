Advertisement

Damage from the winter storm? Send us your pictures!

Meridian
Meridian(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newscenter 11 crews are checking out damage reports across Meridian and Lauderdale County Thursday.

We can’t get to every neighborhood and community, so we’re asking for your help! Please send us pictures from your community if you can SAFELY do so.

Note: crews are working to restore power to communities as safely and as quickly as possible.

