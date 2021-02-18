Damage in North Hills describe as “worse than Katrina”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

In the North Hills area of Meridian, some people said the destruction left behind is even worse than what occurred there after Hurricane Katrina. As we toured the area today, we saw numerous power lines down on Apache Ridge Road, a home on 14th Street with a huge tree on the roof and hundreds of homes without power. There was also the Clark family that’s lived at the same house on 19th Avenue 44 years who went through a frightening experience.

”Never seen anything like this before in my life,” said Gerald Clark, who was at home with his wife and son. “I went through Hurricane Katrina and my trees just bowed down but last night it was just something else. About 5:30 or something to 6:00 the first limb fell and tore the undergarment of my house down. And then about 7:00 I was standing in the door and then I heard something go boom, boom, boom, boom. I said oh my goodness and I looked up and a big whole of the tree had come through the house. I had never, ever heard anything like that before in my life.”

For much of the day, Highway 493 in North Hills at East Mount Moriah Baptist Church was closed due to downed trees and power lines. A few restaurants were also closed due to power failures.

