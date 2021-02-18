DEEP FREEZE: Tens of thousands without power across East Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Communities across East Mississippi are without power Thursday morning after another round of cold rain and freezing rain hit the region Wednesday night.

The situation remains chaotic as first responders are overwhelmed with reports of power outages, downed lines, fallen trees and limbs, icy bridges and car crashes.

Drivers should stay off the roads and let power crews do their jobs. Crews are working as quickly and as safely as they can to restore power.

Nearly 200,000 customers are without power across Mississippi as of 9:30 a.m. Here’s a breakdown of outages reported by some of the larger power cooperatives and companies in our area:

EMEPA: 16,913

Mississippi Power: 8,999

Southern Pine Electric: 24,115

Poweroutage.us reports 190,623 customers without power, including:

11,041 in Lauderdale County

4,978 in Kemper County

9,408 in Neshoba County

9,437 in Newton County

Parts of the WTOK viewing area are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 p.m. Thursday.

