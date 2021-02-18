Advertisement

Demolition begins on second, fire-damaged building

Downtown Meridian
Downtown Meridian(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Demolition crews braved the cold weather Thursday began tearing down the second, fire-damaged building in downtown Meridian.

A fire destroyed the two abandoned and historic buildings earlier this month. The demolition project will cost $275,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Homeless people often used one of the buildings as a place to get out of the elements and stay warm.

We’ll have more on this story tonight on Newscenter 11.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Widespread outages across East Mississippi, crews called off
Power outage
New power outages, icy bridges reported across region
Highway
I-20 in Newton County still a mess, rolling lane closures in effect
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight
Crews are responding to outages.
DEEP FREEZE: Tens of thousands without power across East Mississippi

Latest News

Ice Storm Damage in North Hills
Damage in North Hills describe as “worse than Katrina”
Poplar Springs Ice Damage
Ice storm damages the Poplar Springs Drive area
People are asked to please limit travel and stay off roadways due to extremely dangerous...
City of Meridian issues safety, travel advisory
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, Central had 20,691 members without electric service as crews continued...
Central Electric reports over 20K outages Thursday morning