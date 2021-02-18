Demolition begins on second, fire-damaged building

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Demolition crews braved the cold weather Thursday began tearing down the second, fire-damaged building in downtown Meridian.

A fire destroyed the two abandoned and historic buildings earlier this month. The demolition project will cost $275,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Homeless people often used one of the buildings as a place to get out of the elements and stay warm.

