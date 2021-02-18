Advertisement

ESPN to feature JSU on ‘First Take’ for Black History Month

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders speaks with players following an NCAA college...
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders speaks with players following an NCAA college football scrimmage in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. This is Sanders' first college head coaching position.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University will be the subject of ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith.

The episode will air February 24 at 9 a.m. as Smith does a virtual visit of JSU’s campus during his series showcasing HBCU institutions for Black History Month.

During the show, JSU students will ask Stephen A. Smith their sports questions and discuss HBCU pride. There may even be an appearance from the Sonic Boom!

Other schools featured included Howard, Winston Salem State and Morehouse.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Widespread outages across East Mississippi, crews called off
Power outage
New power outages, icy bridges reported across region
Highway
I-20 in Newton County still a mess, rolling lane closures in effect
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight
Crews are responding to outages.
DEEP FREEZE: Tens of thousands without power across East Mississippi

Latest News

Team LeBron's LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers, works against Team Giannis' Paul...
NBA All-Star Game to be held March 7 in Atlanta
Southeast Lauderdale Tigers banner in gymnasium
Southeast Lauderdale navigates winter weather to prep for basketball playoffs
(Courtesy: Southern Miss Athletics)
Southern Miss baseball moves opening day to Saturday
More changes announced for MHSAA basketball tournaments