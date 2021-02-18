ESPN to feature JSU on ‘First Take’ for Black History Month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University will be the subject of ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith.

The episode will air February 24 at 9 a.m. as Smith does a virtual visit of JSU’s campus during his series showcasing HBCU institutions for Black History Month.

During the show, JSU students will ask Stephen A. Smith their sports questions and discuss HBCU pride. There may even be an appearance from the Sonic Boom!

Other schools featured included Howard, Winston Salem State and Morehouse.

