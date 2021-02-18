Freezing drizzle can cause more problems Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Neshoba, Newton, Kemper, Noxubee, Winston, Leake, Scott, and Smith Counties until 3 this afternoon. The bulk of the rain from last night’s storm system is out of the area, but there are some spots of drizzle and mist this morning. Due to the possibility of temperatures being at or below freezing in those counties under the Winter Weather Advisory, additional ice could develop on roads, power lines, and trees.

Travel will still be very dangerous in the Winter Weather Advisory-area. If you absolutely have to drive, go slowly, especially over bridges and overpasses.

