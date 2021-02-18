A special family time to honor Gary and his life will be held in Starkville, MS. A memorial service celebrating his life and love of family and friends will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Gary D. Eldridge, 78, of Starkville, MS passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 in Meridian, MS. He was an amazing and optimistic husband, father, grandfather, and human being.

Gary, the son of Frank and Faye Eldridge, grew up in Rienzi, MS and graduated from Rienzi High School. He attended Northeast Mississippi Community College and Mississippi State University (Hail State!). Playing in a rock-and-roll band from the age of 15 helped pay his way through college and made him the most popular person in the room if there was a piano!

His first job was with the Alcorn County School System where he was a teacher and an elementary school principal. He began his career as a State Farm Insurance Agent in Corinth and was there for 7 years. In 1981 Gary moved his family to Meridian, MS and became the Agency Manager for the Meridian District.

Early retirement at the age of 60 gave him time to start a travel agency, eeToursllc. Using his love of travel and knowledge of Europe, he and Linda began to take “friends” to great places they had loved. Over 40 tours later, the company continues with son, Todd, as a partner.

Gary is survived by his wife, Linda Eldridge; son, Todd Eldridge (Paula); Grandchildren Jacob Eldridge, Brian Cozzone (Emily), Alex Cozzone (Miranda), McKenzie McClain, and Jordyn Eldridge. Siblings Randall Eldridge and Donna McDonough (John); Brother-in-law and best friend James Kiddy (Gwyn); Nephew Dan McDonough; Nieces Mari McDonough, Sara Boninu (Frank), Jill Kiddy, and Ann Edgmon (Matt). Many other family members and wonderful friends will mourn his loss.

