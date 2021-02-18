On Saturday, February 20, at 1:00pm, a memorial service will be held at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at 12:00pm.

Gary Lynn Dawkins, 59, of DeKalb, MS, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 in Madison, MS after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy.

Gary was born July 27, 1961 in Columbus, MS. His life was a life of generosity to his family, friends and the community. He was a hard worker and served over 35 years of work at Meridian Fuel Injection. He loved his children and his dog, Sassy (who was like a third daughter). For many years, he served as a volunteer firefighter and coached pee wee football and little league baseball. He loved playing golf, hosting cookouts and entertaining friends. Gary was a kind, selfless person willing to help anyone. He lived a life in service to others.

He is survived by his children Scott Dawkins, Lindsay Dawkins and Sydney Brooks (Daniel); and his siblings Steve Dawkins (Dinah) and Dee Tutor.

He was preceded in death by his father, Buey Lemon Dawkins, and mother, Bettye Kilgore Dawkins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Make a Wish Foundation of MS or Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund at Anderson Regional Cancer Center.

