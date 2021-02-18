Ice storm damages the Poplar Springs Drive area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday night’s winter storm snapped tree limbs and downed power lines along and near Poplar Springs Drive. Branches were scattered on people’s yards and wires came down onto the roadways.

“That type of damage of course causes a lot of the power outages, causes people to not be able to do their normal routine of things and so I know it’s caused a major disruption,” said Meridian Mayor Percy Bland.

Newscenter 11 found power crews working hard to restore the power at the intersection of 40th street and Poplar Springs Drive. Mayor Bland said the East Mississippi Electric Power Association and Mississippi Power were working hard throughout the day and urged people to remain patient as power gets restored.

“Mississippi Power has crews from Alabama Power, Georgia Power, and the Gulf Coast Power Company [helping]. Guys, just remain as safe as you can within your house and be as patient as you can and listen, God is in control,” Mayor Bland said.

Local officials are also glad to see the community coming together to help one another.

“It’s been a blessing for Lauderdale County that all these people want to assist our community, and we are blessed to have that in our community,” said Odie Barrett, the director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency.

