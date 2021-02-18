Advertisement

Ice storm damages the Poplar Springs Drive area

Poplar Springs Ice Damage
Poplar Springs Ice Damage(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday night’s winter storm snapped tree limbs and downed power lines along and near Poplar Springs Drive. Branches were scattered on people’s yards and wires came down onto the roadways.

“That type of damage of course causes a lot of the power outages, causes people to not be able to do their normal routine of things and so I know it’s caused a major disruption,” said Meridian Mayor Percy Bland.

Newscenter 11 found power crews working hard to restore the power at the intersection of 40th street and Poplar Springs Drive. Mayor Bland said the East Mississippi Electric Power Association and Mississippi Power were working hard throughout the day and urged people to remain patient as power gets restored.

“Mississippi Power has crews from Alabama Power, Georgia Power, and the Gulf Coast Power Company [helping]. Guys, just remain as safe as you can within your house and be as patient as you can and listen, God is in control,” Mayor Bland said.

Local officials are also glad to see the community coming together to help one another.

“It’s been a blessing for Lauderdale County that all these people want to assist our community, and we are blessed to have that in our community,” said Odie Barrett, the director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Widespread outages across East Mississippi, crews called off
Power outage
New power outages, icy bridges reported across region
Highway
I-20 in Newton County still a mess, rolling lane closures in effect
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight
Crews are responding to outages.
DEEP FREEZE: Tens of thousands without power across East Mississippi

Latest News

Ice Storm Damage in North Hills
Damage in North Hills describe as “worse than Katrina”
Downtown Meridian
Demolition begins on second, fire-damaged building
People are asked to please limit travel and stay off roadways due to extremely dangerous...
City of Meridian issues safety, travel advisory
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, Central had 20,691 members without electric service as crews continued...
Central Electric reports over 20K outages Thursday morning